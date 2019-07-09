Bigil: Vijay turns singer for AR Rahman, lends voice to song from upcoming Atlee directorial

Vijay is turning a singer for his upcoming film Bigil, directed by Atlee. Vijay has sung a song for the movie, composed by Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman. Vijay has lent his voice to the number 'Verithanam' from the movie.

The makers of Bigil took to Twitter and announced the news. This is the first time the actor has sung a song composed by Rahman, although he has sung several songs in the past, including 'Google Google' from Thuppaki and 'Chellakutti' from Theri. He was earlier supposed to collaborate with Rahman for Sarkar, but the same did not materialise, reports The Hindu.

Check out the announcement tweet here

A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil pic.twitter.com/WAZbT3eFos — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 8, 2019

Bigil was announced on Vijay's 45th birthday and is being touted to be one of costliest films in the Tamil actor's career. The film, as reported earlier, will feature Vijay in a double role. He will play the father, a North Chennai gangster, as well as his son, an exceptional football player. The junior Vijay will have four different looks in Bigil, depicting his transformation from a passionate player to rugged gangster and then a coach of a football team for underprivileged women.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Indhuja, Rebba Monica, Varsha Bollamma, Amrita Iyer, Jackie Shroff, Anandraj, Daniel Balaji, Vivek and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

According to India Today, the team of Bigil has already wrapped up a major chunk of the film and the film is currently in post-production. The makers are eyeing Diwali as the release of the movie in Tamil and Telugu.

