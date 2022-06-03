Karl Urban says that 'The Boys' success resonates on a deeper level.

There's enough room to explore various stories within the superhero genre, says The Boys star Karl Urban who credits the show's success to its ability to connect with the viewers on "existential issues".

The Boys falls on the opposite spectrum of the superhero genre as it is set in a world where superheroes are not the holier-than-thou cult figures often seen in Marvel and DC movies. In the show, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, superheroes are actually selfish and corrupt-to-the-core people who are managed by an evil multinational organisation called The Vought.

Urban said superhero stories have the same influence today that Westerns enjoyed in the fifties or the cop dramas had in the sixties. "I think there's enough room for all kinds of subgenres within the superhero genre and the audience demand to see more stories in that world is really quite strong. The superhero genre is just literally the lightest genre that strikes a chord with the audience.

"In the fifties, it was Westerns and the sixties, it was cop shows and they are always used as a device to present to the audience the existential issues that sort of feed into the current zeitgeist of the community," the 49-year-old actor said.

