Karisma Kapoor to fill in for Kareena as judge in upcoming episode of Dance India Dance

Karisma Kapoor will be stepping in for sister Kareena as judge for an episode of Dance India Dance, which was shot in Mumbai on 3 July (Wednesday). Kareena was unable to make it to the shoot due to prior commitments.

Kareena confirmed her absence with Mumbai Mirror and said, "She [Karisma] is my role model, confidante and best friend. Before I became my own favourite, she was my absolute favourite and still is. While you shower love on Karisma, don't forget to miss me."

Karisma also shared photographs from her appearance on the show. She can be seen in a hot pink sequinned dress by Zara Umrigar, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram Let’s dance ! #behindthescenes @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #zeetv A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 3, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Here’s looking at ya 💖 from the sets of @danceindiadance.official #dancekajungistaan #danceiconspecial #zeetv . . . Styled by @tanghavri HMU by @kritikagill Photo by @frontrowgypsy

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 3, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

Kareena judges the reality show alongside rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis for the seventh season of the dance reality show. According to Hindustan Times, the actress has been flying down to Mumbai from London to shoot the episodes for Dance India Dance for the past two weeks. She was also on a holiday with her sister, their children and mother Babita in London. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan also joined them, where he is currently shooting for the coming-of-age film, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Meanwhile, Karisma had made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 15:01:00 IST