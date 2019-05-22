You are here:

Karisma Kapoor on digital debut with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood: 'All mothers will relate to my character'

FP Staff

May 22, 2019 14:23:43 IST

Karisma Kapoor will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's new show Mentalhood. The digital platform has also released posters from the show on Twitter.

Introducing her character Meira Sharma, Ekta Kapoor described Karisma as a small-town mother trying to navigate "through the jungle of momzillas."

Karisma spoke about her newest project and said that mothers across the board will relate to Meira. She added that she herself relates to the issues faced by her character in Mentalhood. "When I heard this script, it was so interesting. The script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my character. It is also something which I am going through right now,” she said in a statement.

Check out Ekta's post and the first look posters of Mentalhood here

Karisma was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's 2018 high-concept movie, Zero.

