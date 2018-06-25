1/6 Karisma Kapoor received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her stellar work in Shyam Benegal's 2001 film Zubeidaa. Image from Facebook Karisma Kapoor received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her stellar work in Shyam...

2/6 Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani, a film that earned her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 1997.

3/6 Karisma Kapoor bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in 2003 for her role in Shakti: The Power.

4/6 Still from Fiza. Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of a terrorist and Karisma's brother in the film. She received the Best Actress award for her performance at both Filmfare and IIFA Awards 2001.

5/6 Karisma Kapoor won the Filmfare and IIFA Best Actress Award in 2000 for her role in David Dhawan's Biwi No.1.