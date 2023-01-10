After pictures and videos, wherein controversial influencer Andrew Tate speaks about his “hook up incident” with actress Karishma Sharma started making rounds on the internet, the Ujda Chaman actress has finally broken her silence. In her conversation with Hindustan Times, Karishma has fairly and squarely slammed Andrew’s claims. Karishma, in her interview, has claimed that Andrew is “spreading lies” to seek attention. Walking down memory lane, the actress recalled meeting an American-British social media personality and his brother Tristan around 2014 at a party, where they got along with each other. Karishma revealed that after Andrew got to know that she is an actress he insisted on taking pictures, which is the same photograph that is going viral now. After the party, Karishma started receiving ‘very weird texts’ from Andrew and decided to block him as she realised that ‘he is a creep’.

When being quizzed about the video, Karishma clarified, “He is lying. We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.” After revealing that she met him back in 2014, Karishma said that post the party he tried connecting with her on Instagram but she blocked him. Karishma said Andrew started acting like a creep and has a very bad habit of ‘constantly dissing women’. Therefore, she didn’t like the way he spoke about women and was completely disconnected from him. The Ragini MMS: Returns actress revealed that after the video went viral, her friends and close ones started questioning her and that hurt her more.

Karishma said, “It’s not a thing of shame if you ever hooked up with someone. I would be more than okay to (admit it). After 6 years, out of nowhere, he posted this. It gave me a lot of anxiety as this (whatever Tate claimed) never happened. Even my friends questioned me and that hurt more. My heart just sank when my friend sent me that video.”

Karishma concluded by saying that her partner and actor Vivaan Shah has been very “supportive” amidst all of this. She revealed that Vivaan has clearly said that he doesn’t even care about Andrew. Karishma believes that for the sake of gaining attention, Andrew wants her to retaliate, however, adding that she isn’t in a state as she has been dealing with anxiety lately. Karishma further said that she doesn’t want to get into “controversies.”

