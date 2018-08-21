You are here:

Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone second season announced; to premiere on 18 September

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 12:03:00 IST

Sunny Leone's web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone garnered considerable praise across the board with its heart warming content. Zee5 announced a second season for the show with Leone making the official announcement on her Twitter handle. The second season is to release on 18 September and will be helmed by Aditya Datt.

Sunny Leone in a poster for the first season of the web series. Image from Facebook

The series Karenjit Kaur (Leone's actual name), charted the journey of the actress from when she was a common next-door girl to her career as an adult film star who later went on to become a well known name in Bollywood as well.

The first season premiered on 16 July and consisted of 10 episodes. The cast included Bijay Jasjit Anand and Grusha Kapoor as Leone’s parents, Rysa Saujani as her younger self, Karamvir Lamba as her brother, and Marc Bucker as her husband, Daniel Weber. The first season left off at the juncture where Leone ventured into the field of adult films.

The second season premieres on 18 September on Zee5.

