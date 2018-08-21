Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone second season announced; to premiere on 18 September

Sunny Leone's web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone garnered considerable praise across the board with its heart warming content. Zee5 announced a second season for the show with Leone making the official announcement on her Twitter handle. The second season is to release on 18 September and will be helmed by Aditya Datt.

GUILTY!! Of doing it my way! You all got to know us and now live the journey through our eyes! #karenjitkaur season 2 coming soon! @ZEE5India @freshlimefilms @namahpictures @adidatt Bijay Anand Grusha Kapoor Karam Vir Lamba pic.twitter.com/zrzr7OEMai — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 19, 2018

The series Karenjit Kaur (Leone's actual name), charted the journey of the actress from when she was a common next-door girl to her career as an adult film star who later went on to become a well known name in Bollywood as well.

Season 1 premiered&I can't thank every1 enough4 the positive feedback.@aditya_datt is the 1st director2let me act out what I felt¬ try&alter me but make me a better actor&listener everyday.He's the captain of this ship w/a great vision @ZEE5India @namahpictures @freshlimefilms pic.twitter.com/QCGz0JbLKF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 16, 2018

The first season premiered on 16 July and consisted of 10 episodes. The cast included Bijay Jasjit Anand and Grusha Kapoor as Leone’s parents, Rysa Saujani as her younger self, Karamvir Lamba as her brother, and Marc Bucker as her husband, Daniel Weber. The first season left off at the juncture where Leone ventured into the field of adult films.

The second season premieres on 18 September on Zee5.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:03 PM