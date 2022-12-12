The famous Pataudi clan recently jetted off to Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate the birthday of the senior-most member of the family, Sharmila Tagore. While the family is back from the luxurious and long vacation at Jaisalmer, everyone including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, their children Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Saba Pataudi were a part of the trip. Ever since the family landed in the city, several pictures and videos have been surfacing on the internet showing them having a great time while enjoying local music as well as trying out different local crafts.

While the celebrations began with Sharmila Tagore cutting a cake with her grandkids in the frame on Thursday, this was followed by their fun-filled tour of Jaisalmer.

Sharing the pictures on their Instagram handles, Kareena and Soha added special captions for the birthday celebrations. “Dessert in the desert…Badi Amma. TimTim. Inni”, Kareena wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Besides that, Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba Pataudi also shared several photos and videos from their vacation. While one post showed them enjoying a camel ride with the kids, another video showed them learning local crafts and pottery from the artists. Another video earlier shared by Saba shows the family sitting on wooden chairs and enjoying a puppet dance. While the kids were seen grooving to the music, Kareena was seen speaking to Jeh.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Besides the posts, Saba also shared several group photos on her Instagram Stories. In all the pictures, the Pataudi family were seen dressed in casual and comfy outfits with jackets, caps, boots, and shawls to beat the cold. In the meantime, the elder kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were missing from the frame, though Sara did share a special post for her grandmother and wished her.

A notable actress, Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray’s 1959 film, Apur Sansar. Later, she went on to work in films like Kashmir Ki Kali, Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, and Amar Prem.

