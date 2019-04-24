Kareena Kapoor Khan on joining Irrfan Khan in English Medium: 'Thought I'd get out of my comfort zone'

Kareena Kapoor Khan as always managed to set trends in her career, be it with fashion or her unconventional film choices, like the iconic 2003 drama Chameli or her most recent 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the actress revealed her plans of working opposite Irrfan Khan in English Medium.

Kareena began the segment by gushing over Irrfan and confessing that she had been a "huge fan" of his work. Even though they are not paired romantically opposite each other, Kareena and Irrfan sharing screen-space ought to make for a good watch. "It's going to be quite a surreal experience. It's a small and interesting part, and like you said, " said the actress pointing towards Masand, "I thought I'd get out of my comfort zone and do a movie that would throw me into a different milieu."

Whether it was Cocktail director Homi Adajania, or Irrfan, Kareena confessed that the set-up of English Medium would be quite different to the genre of films that the actress has generally done.

Following his period of recuperation from neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan's maiden project is this sequel to Hindi Medium. He plays Mr Champakji in the feature with Radhika Madan playing his daughter.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 14:39:58 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.