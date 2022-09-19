Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her Sunday lunch picture with Saif on her Instagram story and called it her 'Sunday mood'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is among the top-notch actresses in the industry, is quite active on social media and constantly shares pictures and videos from her daily life to keep her fans updated. Kareena recently took to her Instagram stories to share her special Sunday outing with her husband as she went for lunch with Saif Ali Khan at a Mumbai-based restaurant. The actress, while sharing a cool picture of Saif, called it her ‘Sunday mood’, further expressing her love for her husband.

In one of the pictures, Saif can be seen relaxing as he was dressed in a yellow shirt and white shorts which he teamed with a black pair of shades. The picture was seemingly clicked by Kareena herself as she further captioned the picture with “My Sunday mood, Love Thy Husband’. Following that, in another story, she also shared the picture of a pizza that the couple had at the restaurant, The Love Fools, and thanked them for the outstanding meal.

Check the story:

This is not the first time when the actress has shared glimpses of her family time on Instagram. She is frequently seen visiting restaurants and cafes along with her family members or friends. The 3 Idiots actor also shares pictures of Saif along with her sons Taimur and Jehangir.

On the career front, the actress was last seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. However, the much-hyped film failed to perform at the box office. At the moment, she is also preparing for her debut as a producer with a Hansal Mehta project. She will be seen in a film based on the Japanese book, The Devotion of Suspect X, which will also mark her OTT debut. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.

