Kareena Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor pose for selfies as they film together; check pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor were working together on a new project, pictures of which were shared by Kareena herself. She shared a fresh set of selfies as the two posed for pictures.

One of the most famous, glamorous, and talented actors in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress her fans with her top-notch performances and breathtaking looks. The actor, who is also very active on social media, manages to give a sneak into her personal life by posting pictures and videos for fans. Ever since Kareena has been on Instagram, she continues to share snapshots from her daily life. Be it pictures of her new looks, photoshoots, moments with family, or glimpses from her shoots, Kareena ensures to share everything with her fans to keep them updated and entertained.

The Bollywood actress recently took to Instagram and shared a fresh set of pictures from the set of her upcoming project.

Posing with none other than Neetu Kapoor, Kareena captioned the pictures “When you shoot with family” as the duo was all smiling in the selfies. The pictures shared on Kareena’s Instagram stories were from a set where the actress was looking gorgeous in a white salwar kameez with a black bindi and hair tied up. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor was also seen in traditional attire as they posed for selfies.

Check the picture here:

Well, this was not all. Following the selfies, in another picture on her story, Kareena was also seen relishing delicious homemade food along with Neetu Kapoor and Mickey Contractor. The trio were feasting on a range of Indian food items.

Reposting the pictures on her own Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor reacted to selfies and wrote “Loveee her.”

In the meantime, no details have been revealed so far about the project they have been working together on.

On the career front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film failed to perform at the box office. Presently, she is also preparing for her debut as a producer with a Hansal Mehta project. She will be seen in a film based on the Japanese book, The Devotion of Suspect X, which also marks her OTT debut.

