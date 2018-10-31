You are here:

Karan Patel replaces Vikas Gupta as host for one segment in MTV reality show Ace of Space

FP Staff

Oct,31 2018 14:32:21 IST

Karan Patel is all set to step into the shoes of Vikas Gupta for his reality show MTV's Ace of Space. The decision was taken since Gupta would be entering  for a stint in Bigg Boss house for a few days, as reported earlier.

Vikas Gupta (left), Karan Patek. Image via Facebook

Gupta spoke to The Times of India and said that the show needed a popular face and Karan would fit the bill for it. He further said that Karan would be hosting a segment of Ace of Space in the absense of Vikas. "Had the deal not materialised with Karan, my other choice would have been Shilpaji (Shinde), but she is going inside the house with me." Vikas told the publication.

Meanwhile, Karan told the daily that he knew Vikas for a long time and had also followed a few of the episodes from the show. He said that he enjoyed being a host and would bring to table a style that was different to that of Gupta.

Karan, who began his career with daily soap Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, is currently playing the male lead opposite Divyanka Tripathi in  Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the other hand, Vikas, former Bigg Boss contestant, entered the current season of Bigg Boss alongside last year's winner Shilpa Shinde to pump up the ratings of the show.

