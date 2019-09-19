You are here:

Karan Kapadia shares picture with Christopher Nolan, Twinkle comments he's inherited some of her family's 'crazy genes'

Bollywood actor Karan Kapadia, who made his debut with Blank earlier this year, took to Instagram to share a picture with the acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Karan seems quite thrilled to meet the director who is in Mumbai to film his upcoming film Tenet. The film also stars Robert Pattionson, John David Washington in the lead, with a supporting cast of Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, and Karan's aunt and Bollywood veteran Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle Khanna also re-shared the picture and wrote, "The cousin has also inherited some of the crazy Kapadia genes."

Christopher arrived in India over the weekend along with actors Robert, John David Washington to film an action sequence for the film. On Tuesday, the team was spotted prepping for the shoot at the Gateway Of India in Mumbai.

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an action epic film, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries.

The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:59:37 IST