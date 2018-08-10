Karan Johar's Takht to star Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Alia Bhatt; Twitter wonders why Taimur missed the mark

Karan Johar announced the star cast of his next multi-starrer Takht on 8 August. While most congratulated him for bringing in Bollywood's stellar performers for the film, many trolled him for casting names who had actor parents.

After Kangana Ranaut's allegation on Johar for promoting talents with a film lineage, the director's actions seem to always be under the scanner. Takht features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to hit theatres in 2020. The screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy and the dialogues are by Hussain Haidry. Many even trolled Johar for not casting Kareena's son Taimur in the cast for Takht.

You forget Taimur.....😂😂 — prem narayan patel (@premnarayansays) August 9, 2018

Lol and then people get pissed off when Kangana says something about Nepotism! This picture screams Nepotism! — Hammad Akbar (@BigSSfan) August 9, 2018

Here, fixed it! Anil Kapoor's wife's sister's son, Randhir Kapoor's daughter, Sri Devi & Boni Kapoor's daughter, Anil Kapoor(Boni Kapoor's brother), Yash Johar's Wife, Karan Johar's childhood friend, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumit Roy, Hussain Haidry & Yash Johar's son. — Shiva (@shivAwake) August 9, 2018

His only concept of life is #Nepotism, Everyone is sure that Bhumi & Vicky will be having small roles. — Shekhar Choudhary (@Shekharchaudhry) August 9, 2018

Arey woh apne Anil Uncle, unke Bhanje, Randhir Uncle ki beti, Mahesh Uncle ki beti, Sri devi Ji ki beti ko lelo. Arey Bhumi aur Vicky Kaushal ko lelo ji. Warna Nepotism me firse Muh kaala hoga twitter par. — RAHUL SODHI (@imerahul) August 9, 2018

