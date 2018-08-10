You are here:

Karan Johar's Takht to star Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Alia Bhatt; Twitter wonders why Taimur missed the mark

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 13:19:38 IST

Karan Johar announced the star cast of his next multi-starrer Takht on 8 August. While most congratulated him for bringing in Bollywood's stellar performers for the film, many trolled him for casting names who had actor parents.

After Kangana Ranaut's allegation on Johar for promoting talents with a film lineage, the director's actions seem to always be under the scanner. Takht features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set to hit theatres in 2020. The screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy and the dialogues are by Hussain Haidry. Many even trolled Johar for not casting Kareena's son Taimur in the cast for Takht.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 13:19 PM

tags: #Bhumi Pednekar #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Karan Johar #Kareena Kapoor-Khan #Nepotism #Ranveer Singh #Sumit Roy #Taimur #Takht #Twitter

also see

Takht: Karan Johar announces next multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Vicky Kaushal

Takht: Karan Johar announces next multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Vicky Kaushal

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt may star in Karan Johar's next directorial

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt may star in Karan Johar's next directorial

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly star in Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro sequel

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to reportedly star in Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro sequel