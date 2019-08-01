Karan Johar's 'drug' party: Deepika, Ranbir and other celebs should sue MLA Manjinder S Sirsa to keep check on moral policing

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa recently stoked up controversy by accusing Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebrities, including Uncle Tom Cobley and all, who attended Karan Johar's house party last weekend, of drug abuse.

The Punjab MLA shared a video of the party on Twitter alleging that the celebrities in attendance were 'proudly flaunting their drugged state'.

Whether or not they were 'drugged' at Johar’s house, what is sadder than his accusations of 'drug abuse' is the fact that the SAD MLA thought that he had a right to name and shame these celebrities, without even confirming the facts.

While Manjinder could have gotten away with forwarding the video since it was already shared on Instagram by Johar himself, the fact that he editorialised and embellished and added his own interpretation does constitute an act of defamation.

His add on about drugs is a direct accusation of a criminal act by these celebrities with no evidence to back it up. And by doing so, this MLA has left himself open to a slew of legal cases. He wasn’t there, and at no point, any narcotic is mentioned in Johar's Instagram post. So, how did Manjinder make this conclusion?

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

It is their party and if you are not invited to it don’t be such a pratt. You were not there Manjinder, so how do you know what went on? And while the guests have denied the presence of drugs at the do, including Congress MLA Milind Deora, the fact is them partying privately is not reason enough to demand an apology.

What is terribly wrong is that elected officials in India style themselves as keepers of the national conscience and think nothing of the law in making public what could well be a fabrication. This was not a public place and the Majinders of India have no right to pass moral judgement on the celebrities.

For those who think that celebrities are fair game, they might be correct in the context of their performances and their utterances, but that doesn't mean you make up stuff. You may comment on photographs/videos they share on social media platforms, but you cannot cook up accusations that indicate a legal lapse.

I have requested @CPMumbaiPolice to register FIR against the Bollywood Stars in the video flaunting their drug party...under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

The party was uploaded by @karanjohar himself on July 28th, 2019@ANI @htTweets @republic @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/nNRH6i9yfn — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 1, 2019

This incident should not be allowed to fade away. It is not enough to just let it be. And those celebrities who have been named and shame, including the host, should and must take legal action. Not doing so would tantamount to cowardice and only encourage moral policing in the country.

The truly sad part of this tawdry tale is that those who were attending the party now have to bend backwards to prove they were innocent of the charges levelled against them when, in the first place, they should not have been put in a position to defend themselves.

It is heartbreaking to have to say something so fragile as the eyes can be red from imbibing alcohol. Ladies and gentlemen, you do not owe anyone any explanation. Just hope you had a great party and display the courage of your convictions by suing this MLA for slander and libel. Under Section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, defamation shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both.

