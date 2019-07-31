You are here:

Milind Deora counters MLA's accusation of stars at Karan Johar's party being in 'drugged state'

FP Staff

Jul 31, 2019 16:31:35 IST

Karan Johar, who is known to be a party lover, often arranges quick get-togethers for his B-town friends. Recently, KJo hosted a bash for a number of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who stays quite active on Instagram, shared a sneak peek from the house party on the photo-sharing application.

Here's the video.


View this post on Instagram

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The video posted on Karan's Instagram soon went viral, leading to a debate whether or not the stars at his house consumed drugs on that night. SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa posted the same clip on his Twitter handle claiming that celebrities were in a "drugged state".

Responding to his bizarre tweet, Congress Leader Milind Deora, refuted the claims while demanding an apology.

Manjinder shared a video saying that he was certain the Bollywood actors were doing drugs at the party and he would never apologise to them.

Meanwhile, Twitterati also took part in the debate with some users posting snapshots from the video claiming that the actors consumed drugs, while others said that it is a private get-together and none of them looked high.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt were not present at the party. Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama '83' in London, and Alia has just wrapped up the Ooty shoot of 'Sadak 2'.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

