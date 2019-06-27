You are here:

Karan Johar's Dostana 2 cast announcement with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor gets mixed reactions on Twitter

FP Staff

Jun 27, 2019 13:59:09 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the lead cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 as Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana. The makers will also welcome a newcomer on board to complete the cast of the unconventional triangular romantic comedy. Karan also took to his official Twitter account to announce the news.

Check out his tweet here

Ever since a sequel was officially announced, speculations that were rife about the same were put to rest and were replaced by mixed reactions of Twitter users. While some were excited about the new cast, others said they would give it a “hard pass”. Check out the Twitter reactions

 

The movie is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 will mark Collin's directorial debut. The original film was led by Priyanka Chopra, alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The film marked the directorial debut of Tarun Mansukhani and portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner. The plot of the film was set around two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. Dostana garnered critical and commercial acclaim alike.

