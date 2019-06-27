Karan Johar's Dostana 2 cast announcement with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed the lead cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 as Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana. The makers will also welcome a newcomer on board to complete the cast of the unconventional triangular romantic comedy. Karan also took to his official Twitter account to announce the news.

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Ever since a sequel was officially announced, speculations that were rife about the same were put to rest and were replaced by mixed reactions of Twitter users. While some were excited about the new cast, others said they would give it a “hard pass”. Check out the Twitter reactions

Happy for having Jhanvi onboard. But Kartik ? Another Pyaar ka Punchnaama styled same old same old act. Hope the third suitable boy is better 'suitable' than him. — Avinash Jha (@____Avinash____) June 27, 2019

Superb !! All the best to the team — Prabhjot Singh Sidhu (@iamprabhsidhu) June 27, 2019

If desi girl is remixed then......... pic.twitter.com/ysMweZYwUF — Reshma Patel (@reshmapatelxx) June 27, 2019

Jhon, PC and AB was realy Good in Dostana If They returns for it that will be awasome.. Jhanhvi was a Realy poor selection — Mozammal Hossan Tipu (@MozammalTipu) June 27, 2019

Omg can't wait to see Kartik in this one! He's possibly the next superstar in the making! — ZM (@Zain6262) June 27, 2019

Dostana is untouched, can't top it. We'll see how this goes — Liyah BTS (@BTS_UK_12613) June 27, 2019

The movie is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 will mark Collin's directorial debut. The original film was led by Priyanka Chopra, alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. The film marked the directorial debut of Tarun Mansukhani and portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner. The plot of the film was set around two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. Dostana garnered critical and commercial acclaim alike.

