Karan Johar has announced his latest directorial venture today. Titled Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The film has been written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

"I'm extremely excited to announce my next film tomorrow. A love story that is deeply embedded in the roots of family."

"This is the beginning of a new journey and my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family," Karan Johar wrote in his tweet preceding the film's announcement.

Johar's last film, for which he went behind the lens was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (released in 2016). Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan featured in the romantic drama.

Recently, Dharma announced a film on the life of C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. Titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, the film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat, (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.

The movie, to be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Johar, 49, who shared the details about the film on Twitter, said he was honoured to share Nair's story with the world.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)