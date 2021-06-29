Karan Johar announces film based on life of lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair; Karan Singh Tyagi to direct
Titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, the film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that his next production venture is based on the life of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council.
The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat, (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.
The movie, to be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Johar, 49, who shared the details about the film on Twitter, said he was honoured to share Nair's story with the world.
Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021
Johar's Dharma Productions will be presenting the movie along with Still & Still Media Collective.
The makers are yet to announce the cast of the movie.
Besides this film, Johar is also producing movies Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar as well as Madhuri Dixit-starrer web series Finding Anamika and season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
