A doting father of two adorable kids, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heart-winning note to wish his twins, Yash and Roohi as they turned a year older on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. Taking to Instagram, Johar shared a heartwarming video from his kids’ pre-birthday bash organised earlier on 1 February 2023. Notably, the filmmaker welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017 and has been sharing their cute moments with fans on social media since then. He is quite close to his kids and is often seen spending quality time with them,

In his post, Karan Johar called his kids “precious pieces of my heart” and wrote, “This love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat!”

Further referring to his mother, he added, “I am blessed to have my mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back!”

Along with the post, Karan Johar also shared a video from Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebrations where the two can be seen having a blast at their Disney-themed birthday party. The video shows Karan along with his children and his mother Hiroo Johar beside the guests. The trio also matched their outfits with the theme and donned similar Mickey Mouse sweatshirts.

Karan Johar’s Disney-themed birthday party for his kids

Earlier this month, Karan Johar hosted a themed-based party for his kids in Mumbai that was attended by celebrities like Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Jeh, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan with Abram Khan, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty with Viaan and Samisha, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi with Mehr and Guriq, Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya, and many others.

While pictures and videos from the party were not revealed back then, now the filmmaker’s post shows the Mickey Mouse themed-party decor with a lot of balloons, games, banners, tattoo stalls, and many more things all set up in an open ground.

