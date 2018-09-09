Karan Johar says he is honoured to be a part of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra's biopic

Karan Johar's Dharma Production will be producing the upcoming biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. On the martyr's birth anniversary, the filmmaker shared that he was proud and honoured to tell this story.

Producer Shabbir Boxwala also remembered Batra and tweeted that the officer's life was "a soul-stirring saga of military valour".

Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)

His life is a soul-stirring saga of military valour. He was commissioned in 1997. During The Kargil conflict, he led his jawans to capture Tiger Hill and out of love and respect they called him SherShah. @S1dharthM@DharmaMovies@karanjoharpic.twitter.com/RdJ6fq5vGy — shabbir boxwala (@b_shabbir) September 8, 2018

It was earlier reported that Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of Batra in the film. "Vikram Batra’s life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year," Malhotra had said in a statement.

Batra of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles had fought in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub sector and was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140 on the Tololing Ridge leading to Tiger Hill. He laid down his life during the subsequent operation of Point 4875, bravely rushing forward to rescue Lieutenant Naveen, a subaltern under Batra.

