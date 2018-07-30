Karan Johar revives nepotism debate at IIFA 2018, says all star kids he launched had to audition for their parts

After sparking the nepotism debate at last year's IIFA Awards, you would expect some political correctness from Karan Johar and co, especially after he "expressed regret" for escalating the debate.

However, in the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2018, the director-producer-actor-occasional radio love guru opened old wounds in an unapologetic parody of 'Bole Chudiyan'.

It is important to keep in mind the criticism that he has been facing for giving star kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor an opportunity that easily could have gone to someone more deserving. In what can easily be considered a response to his critics, Johar took to the stage to partake in the 'Bole Chudiyan' spoof which went like:

"Bole kudiyaan, bole sajna,

Launch karna, mujhko ab na,

Tere bin debut na hoga,

Main tay mar jawaan,

Kjo, Kjo! Kjo, Kjo!"

In the meanwhile, the backup dancers danced with masks of Khatter, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Johar, accused of giving all these actors the launch they did not necessarily deserve, ended with the classic, "they all to audition for their role" argument.

While some people may dismiss this attempt by calling it 'cringey', Johar's persistence confidence should be lauded. Especially after the showdown that took place last year between him, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 16:18 PM