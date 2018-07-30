IIFA 2018 highlights: Rekha performs to her classic hits; Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh's non-stop banter

The prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) were held at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand this year. This annual event, which has been all around the world since its inception in 2000 - from Dubai to Macau to Johannesburg, is arguably the most glamorous event of the Hindi film industry.

The event was held in from 22 to 24 June and aired on Colors TV on 29 July. Like every year, the 2018 leg of the awards event had many memorable moments. Sridevi was posthumously-awarded for best actress and Rekha enthralled audience on the IIFA stage after nearly two decades. Here are some highlights from the teleacast:

Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar entertained with non-stop banter

Deshmukh made his entry into the event dressed as Ranveer Singh's Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat with a man wearing a Malik Kafur (Jim Sarbh) mask. A twist on the nepotism joke he made last year, Johar walked on stage followed by people wearing masks of all the new actors he has launched into Bollywood.

Rekha dances to her classic hits

Legendary actress Rekha, dressed in a pale pink anarkali, reclaimed the stage with performances on iconic hit numbers like 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'In Ankhon ki Masti Mein'. Nearing the end, she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor, who also shook a leg with her. The actress did a curtain call along with the young actors.

Varun, Ranbir, Arjun rock the stage with power-packed performances

Even Bobby Deol, who was seen in Race 3 recently, rocked the stage with a dance performance alongside Iulia Vantur. Ranbir Kapoor also danced to his songs from Rockstar like 'Sadda Haq' to, and also from Jagga Jasoos.

Anupam Kher conferred with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award

Anupam Kher, who will be seen as Manmohan Singh in the upcoming The Accidental Prime Minister, and has starred in many hit films of varying genres was presented the award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Sridevi, who passed away this year was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Mom. The award was accepted by her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor on her behalf.

Irrfan Khan, currently seeking treatment for his neuroendocrine tumour, won the Best Actor award for Hindi Medium. Apart from that, Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu bagged the Best Film award. Meher Vij was the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Secret Superstar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mom.

