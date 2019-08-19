Karan Johar responds to troll joking about his sexuality: 'You absolutely original genius'

Karan Johar responded to a Twitter user, who suggested in a now-deleted tweet that the filmmaker's biopic should be titled, 'The Gay'. The filmmaker has often been the target of trolls, who have mocked his fashion choices and even his sexuality.

Here is Karan's response.

You absolutely orignal genius! Where have you been hiding all this while??? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice on Twitter today!!! https://t.co/5lxcPMjVif — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2019

Many of the filmmaker's followers tweeted in his support, telling him to ignore the trolling.

Here are their reactions.

Karan Sir Please Ignore The Negativity You're Inspiration For Many people — Aklesh (@iAklesh) August 18, 2019

Sir you shouldn't respond to such creatures... You are giving them what they want.. ATTENTION they are the peoples who are ashamed of their own existence. — अशांत (@iamashish_jha) August 18, 2019

Like I always say, idiots are found in every part of the world. @karanjohar, although I'm really angry on you bcz of SOTY2, but you still are 1 of the most reputed filmmakers India ever had. IGNORE & REFRAIN FROM STUPIDITY. — DeviL370 (@Synonymouss) August 18, 2019

Shame on these guys. — Sreejesh Nair (@Sreejes46392179) August 18, 2019

According to Hindustan Times, Karan had discussed the homophobia and the trolling he has had to face on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch: "Initially, when I used to get it, I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me."

Karan last directed the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. He will reunite with them to helm individual stories in Ghost Stories.

Karan will also directed the highly-anticipated multi-starrer, Takht. The Dharma Productions film boasts of a top-line ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 10:35:14 IST