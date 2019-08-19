You are here:

Karan Johar responds to troll joking about his sexuality: 'You absolutely original genius'

FP Staff

Aug 19, 2019 10:35:14 IST

Karan Johar responded to a Twitter user, who suggested in a now-deleted tweet that the filmmaker's biopic should be titled, 'The Gay'. The filmmaker has often been the target of trolls, who have mocked his fashion choices and even his sexuality.

Karan Johar responds to troll joking about his sexuality: You absolutely original genius

Karan Johar

Here is Karan's response.

Many of the filmmaker's followers tweeted in his support, telling him to ignore the trolling.

Here are their reactions.

According to Hindustan Times, Karan had discussed the homophobia and the trolling he has had to face on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch: "Initially, when I used to get it, I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me."

Karan last directed the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. He will reunite with them to helm individual stories in Ghost Stories.

Karan will also directed the highly-anticipated multi-starrer, Takht. The Dharma Productions film boasts of a top-line ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 10:35:14 IST

tags: Arbaaz Khan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , ghost stories , homophobia , Karan Johar , Netflix , pinch , Shareworthy , Takht

also see

Ghost Stories: Gully Boy breakthrough star Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor cast in Zoya Akhtar's short in Netflix anthology

Ghost Stories: Gully Boy breakthrough star Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor cast in Zoya Akhtar's short in Netflix anthology

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: From nominations, guests to screenings, all you need to know

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: From nominations, guests to screenings, all you need to know

Karan Johar says he would love to cast Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

Karan Johar says he would love to cast Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot