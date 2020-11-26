Karan Johar responds to Madhur Bhandarkar's request to change Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives title

Karan Johar said he hoped the two filmmakers could 'move away and onward from this'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has responded to Madhur Bhandarkar's request to change the title of the upcoming reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which Bhandarkar had claimed is similar to his project's name.

Johar, in a recent tweet, said that he respects Bhandarkar's work and cinematic sensibilities, and would want to go ahead with the title of Fabulous Lives for the web series (backed by Johar's production house).

Johar apologised to Bhandarkar in case the title caused any grievance to the latter, but assured him that their title would not hamper the project that Bhandarkar had in mind.

Read Karan Johar's tweet

The Dharma Productions head added that he hoped the two filmmakers would set aside their differences "and move away and onward from this and make exceptionally good content for our audiences."

Bhandarkar earlier wrote that Johar and Apurva Mehta had requested him to use the title Bollywood Wives for a web show. After Bhandarkar refused, they went ahead with their project with a modified title, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

"Please do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," Bhandarkar wrote in the tweet while requesting a title change.

A Times of India report claimed that the director has even filed a complaint against Dharma Productions with Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will feature Sohail Khan's spouse Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who is married to Samir Soni.

The reality show premieres on Netflix on 27 November.