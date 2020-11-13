Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trailer showcases a sassy quadruple navigate life crises in Rolls Royce

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, debuting on 27 November, is Netflix's next trash TV binge-bait.

Netflix has just released the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which is based on the lives of four star-wives — Sohail Khan's spouse Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who is married to Samir Soni.

Check out the trailer here

Neelam Kothari too shared the trailer, writing, "There’s no fun in life without some drama. And I always get my share with these gorgeous ladies."

The trailer begins with Maheep Kapoor saying, "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane." However, she soon adds, "Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce... is there any other mode of transportation?"

The trailer goes on to reveal that the four have been friends for 25 years, but it is not that they do not take 'pot shots' at each other. The trailer also has a cameo by Gauri Khan, who is also part of the star-wives club with her husband Shah Rukh Khan.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Get a sneak-peek into the lives of four fabulous women: Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni. Watch these BFFs take the girl code up another notch, as they navigate through the ups and downs of parenthood, profession and friendship."

The reaction to the trailer, however, has been varied on social networking sites.

Check out some of the reactions here

Got me at - Is there any other mode of transportation 😂 — DeadlineDave (@NishitDave22) November 13, 2020

It’s like you don’t even want to try anymore. There are so many original content creators and you give us this garbage! — 🌸 (@AmzzWonderland) November 13, 2020

Happy for these women for trying to earn some money on their own. But Netflix is losing respect in Indian market with low quality shows. It’s already not faring well here..ripoff of Housewives of Beverly Hills could have done well in 20s not in a #woke world of 2020! — Miss Candid (@MissCandid01) November 13, 2020

The reality show premieres on the OTT platform on 27 November.