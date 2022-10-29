The sequel of Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra is standing tall on the list of the most anticipated projects in the Indian film industry. Brahmastra’s first part focused on Shiva and starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the main characters. The makers, on several occasions, have revealed that the sequel will centre on Dev, whose glimpses were revealed at the end of Brahmastra Part One. Since then, fans have been speculating who will play the character, with stars like Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh being named as candidates for the role. However, a recent Pinkvilla report revealed that KGF star Yash has been offered the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2, making fans go gaga over it. But it seems that it was merely a rumour because Brahmastra’s producer, Karan Johar, has completely rubbished the reports of Yash being approached for Brahmastra 2.

Well, it seems that the guessing game and speculations, on who will essay Dev in Brahmastra 2, is back to square one because according to a recent The Time Of India report KJo has not only rubbished the reports of Yash essaying Dev but also revealed that so far the makers haven’t offered the role to anyone. The Times Of India quoted Karan as saying, “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.” This after Pinkvilla cited a source as saying that Yash has been offered both Dev in Brahmastra 2 and Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna. And added that the Kannada star is expected to take a call by January, around his birthday. While the latest reveals that the KGF actor is not in the reckoning for the Brahmastra makers, the report added that so far Hrithik is the first choice to play Dev in the sequel of Alia and Ranbir starrer, which is expected to be a pan-India project.

However, talking about Hrithik being Dev, the report claimed that there is some clash of interest with his own superhero franchise Krrish. TOI quoted a source as saying, “Hrithik is the first choice to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. But his own home production Krrish is getting ready for a fourth installment.” The source added that while Hrithik’s father “Rakesh Roshan hasn’t been able to crack the plot for Krrish 4,” so far, the producer-director is on the verge of it and when the fourth part of the superhero franchise goes on the floor in the next six months, “Hrithik wouldn’t like to do another super-hero film with another production house”. For those who don’t know, back in September, the Vikram Vedha actor dismissed the reports of essaying Dev and called them merely ‘rumours’. While we are still waiting to learn who will be playing Dev, you must know that Ayan earlier revealed that he aims to release the sequel of Brahmastra in three years.

