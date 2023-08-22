Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have had a rather controversial public exchange of words in the past, with Ranaut calling Johar the ‘flag-bearer of Nepotism’ back in 2017 on his show. She even targeted his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Brahmastra on her social media accounts. Johar, on the contrary, has said in an interview that he’s excited to watch her upcoming film Emergency. Is a patch-up on the cards?

Emergency

The netizens could not stop showering praises after watching the announcement video that stirred the internet a few days back. While some called her a ‘master of her craft’, others went on to compliment her as ‘beauty with brains’. Honestly, Kangana is going to leave a very striking impact on this film. After watching an impressive announcement video, now fans are eager to watch the film soon.

A user wrote, “Bold, Gripping and Unforgettable. @KanganaTeam intriguing announcement video from her upcoming directorial #Emergency leaves a striking impact!”

Another user wrote, “#Emergency a film that traces the political career of the former Prime Minister of India, Only #KanganaRanaut could have done Justice to this role of the Iron Lady”

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency, directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story by Ranaut. Emergency stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on 24th November 2023.