After sending shockwaves across the country with her outstanding performance, the revolutionary Kangana Ranaut’s recent hard-hitting video unit announced the release date of her directorial Emergency. The intriguing video also marked 48 years since the former Prime Minister had a state of emergency declared across the country.

The netizens could not stop showering praises after watching the announcement video that stirred the internet a few days back. While some called her a ‘master of her craft’, others went on to compliment her as ‘beauty with brains’. Honestly, Kangana is going to leave a very striking impact on this film. After watching an impressive announcement video, now fans are eager to watch the film soon.

A user wrote, “Bold, Gripping and Unforgettable. @KanganaTeam intriguing announcement video from her upcoming directorial #Emergency leaves a striking impact!”

A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people. 🔗 https://t.co/gR5QonF2jB#Emergency releasing worldwide on 24th November@KanganaTeam @nishantpitti @AnupamPKher @shreyastalpade1 #MahimaChaudhry — Manikarnika Films Production (@ManikarnikaFP) June 24, 2023

Another user wrote, “#Emergency a film that traces the political career of the former Prime Minister of India, Only #KanganaRanaut could have done Justice to this role of the Iron Lady”

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency, directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a story by Ranaut. Emergency stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features the late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on 24th November 2023.

