Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is garnering immense love from the audience across the country. However, the biggest talking point about the rom-com is the lip-lock scene between veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Now, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about the much-talked-about kissing scene and said he didn’t have to convince the yesteryear stars to do that. “Two great veterans just performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. I needed it to be a pack. One of my all-time favourites is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and it had to be their song because that’s what she says in the dialogue about Mall Road walks, their re-run, their favourite song. And that became the thematic kind of connection of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) as well,” KJo told Film Companion.

Recently, while talking to News18 Showsha, Dharmendra talked about the kissing scene and said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it,”

He added, “I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”