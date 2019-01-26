Karan Johar feels Ranveer Singh's energy enhances his stardom: 'He is originally very flamboyant'

Filmmaker Karan Johar who is currently in Davos for ongoing World Economic forum, couldn't stop raving about actor Ranveer Singh. In an interview with India Today, Johar opened up about his equation with Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh.

Johar confessed that Singh has become his go-to person for everything. While comparing Singh with his contemporaries Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, he mentioned about a certain quality that separates Singh from rest of the actors. Johar added, "Ranveer's energy enhances his stardom. Other actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan don't have that much energy but they are unique in their own way. They are amazing actors and are really good on screen."

Continuing his praises, the filmmaker said that Ranveer is orginally very flamboyant, "He is very flamboyant and that’s something that he shows to the public. He is always this person, he is originally very flamboyant. He is my hero.” reports India Today.

The last collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's was Simmba which turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the box office by entering the 200-crore club. Singh will feature in Karan Johar's next directorial titled Takht, a period drama. It was revealed that the film has its roots in the Mughal empire and revolve around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne." The project boasts of a top-line ensemble, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Updated Date: Jan 26, 2019 13:04:17 IST