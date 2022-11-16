There is no denying the fact that filmmaker Karan Johar and the brewing of gossip go hand in hand. Recently, KJo made it to the headlines when he mentioned his relationship on his much-loved celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7. Without disclosing any hints or further details, Karan revealed that actor Varun Dhawan was not only supportive of his relationship but also helped him during a difficult time. While this was all we knew about Karan being in a relationship, the filmmaker recently spilled beans that in his mid-30s and 40s, he missed having a partner in his life. Not only this, but he also added that while things have changed for him now, he doesn’t wish to bring someone new into his life besides his mother Hiroo Johar, and his twins Yash and Roohi.

In conversation with actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on her YouTube chat show, Karan revealed that he was never in a “solid relationship” in his life so far. Twinkle asked KJo while he played cupid to others, has he ever felt lonely without a partner. Responding to the same, Karan said that after so long he has become used to being with himself. While he feels he is only accountable for his kids, he doesn’t mean that he never wants a person in his life. Karan said, After so many years of being single, I realised I am so used to being the master of my day and night. I feel like I am only accountable to my two children and mum. I don’t want to bring in any other person anymore. I’m never saying never, but I have never been in a solid relationship in all my 50 years.”

Karan continued by hinting about the instances, which made him feel that he could have been in a “potential relationship, but it never fructified.” Continuing further, Karan gave a reason for the same and said that the relationships never fructified, as he was the first one to run out because he believes that he is “really messed up in that department.” Karan added that the moment the relationship intensifies, he “start feeling caged” like he “needs to exit” from that zone. However, at the moment when such intense love isn’t around him, he starts “chasing it”. The filmmaker further revealed that he even participated in different sessions and visited therapists and psychologists for the same.

For those who don’t know, Karan welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo has once again donned the director’s hat for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

