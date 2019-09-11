Karan Johar claims he and Ranveer Singh know the answer to a Rs 1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati

The eleventh season of India’s most loved quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati recorded yet another nail-biting episode on Tuesday evening. Nineteen-year-old trainee pilot Himanshu Dhuria lost the chance to take home Rs 1 crore from the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Himanshu, who chose to quit the show with Rs 50 lakh, was asked the Rs 1 crore question, which had a direct link to filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming mega directorial, Takht.

The question posed to him was about the Mughal ruler Dara Shikoh. “Whose Persian translation of several Upanishads is known as the ‘Sirr-e-Akbar’,” read the question. The options provided were Abul Fazal, Shah Wallulah Dehlvi, Dara Shikoh and Ahmad al-Sirhindi.

"Who was the author of Sirre Akbar?" This question worth Rs 1 crore was asked in today's edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Do u know the answer? pic.twitter.com/Rq7drvdGMi — Swadesh Singh (@swadesh171) September 10, 2019

Hindustan Times mentions that Sirr-e-Akbar means The Greatest Mystery. Dara Shikoh was the eldest son and heir-apparent of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the brother of Aurangzeb. He got the Upanishads translated from Sanskrit to Persian in 1657 so that they could be studied by Muslim scholars.

Later, Karan tweeted the image of the Rs 1 crore question and claimed that he knew the answer to it and added that Ranveer Singh would know too. His forthcoming film Takht is based on a fight to the finish for the Mughal throne, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Check out Karan's tweet

(Also read on Firstpost - Takht: Karan Johar pulls off the biggest casting coup, chooses to give his writers their due)

It was reported that Takht has its roots in the Mughal empire and revolve around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne". Like most Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a dramatic story about family, love, succession and how ambition and greed change the dynamics of relationships

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 12:00:44 IST