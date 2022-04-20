Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Parineeti Chopra will host the IIFA Rocks at the 22nd edition of the awards.

On May 20, the opening night of the IIFA Weekend Abu Dhabi, IIFA Rocks will be held at the Etihad Arena. Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa fame, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, and Dhvani Bhanushali will also perform at the event. Karan Johar expressed his delight in hosting this year's IIFA Rocks.

"IIFA is more than just an event; it's a brand and a platform where talent from music, arts, and culture is celebrated, as well as fashion exhibits that make for an opulent weekend," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Parineeti Chopra expressed his gratitude for being a part of the hosting team alongside Johar. "IIFA has long been synonymous with bringing international fans closer to Bollywood and to one other. So being a part of IIFA has always been amazing, but this year it's even more so because it's taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and I'm really looking forward to meeting everyone." said Chopra.

Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the IIFA Awards. Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Nora Fatehi will all appear.

The event will take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

