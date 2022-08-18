Well, thanks to show host Karan Johar for revealing that he and Alia “drunk dialed Vicky” before his wedding to Katrina.

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 witnessed Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra at their candid best. And while we are well aware that Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share a great bond, it appears that Alia Bhatt got emotional the night before Katrina’s marriage. Well, thanks to show host Karan Johar for revealing that he and Alia Bhatt “Drunk dialled Vicky” before his wedding to Katrina. Moreover, while complaining about not receiving the invitation to VicKat’s wedding, Karan Johar said that he has taken “full credit” for their love story. In addition, the episode also showed Vicky Kaushal revealing how he felt about getting married.

After complaining about not getting an invitation to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, Karan said, “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I've taken full credit for your love story).” Revealing that he and Alia “drunk dialled” the Sardar Udham actor before his wedding, Karan said, “Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing. That is when we were wondering who we could call. This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy.”

When Vicky was quizzed about how he felt about getting married, the actor replied, “I really truly do feel settled. It’s just a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion.” While singing praises about his ladylove Katrina, Vicky said, “I just feel truly lucky to find that in her. She is a wonderful soul, one of the wisest and compassionate persons I have ever come across.”

For those who don’t know, during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 6 in 2018, Katrina said that she and Vicky “would look nice” on screen. Responding to this in another episode, Vicky acted to faint. While recalling the moment this year, Vicky said that ‘it was really his moment’ to learn that Katrina knows him because they never met before. After dating for two years, the two married last year in December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.