The filmmaker-host made the announcement at the Disney fan event D23 expo. So what can we expect from the brand new season even before this season has got over?

Karan Johar has been hosting Koffee With Karan for over 18 years. He has completed six successful seasons and is now currently on the show’s seventh. And even before this one bids adieu, the filmmaker has made the official announcement of season eight. The announcement was made at the Disney fan event D23 expo. Johar even had something to say about the same.

He said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

Johar began the first shoot of the first episode of the first season back on August 16, 2004, with Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. And the latest episode featured Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shah Rukh Khan has been the most seen guest on the show, very closely followed by Arjun Kapoor, a regular guest on Season 5. Season 4 remains the best, arguably, with lots of first timers like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt. The last two gave the greatest rapid fire round to the show.

Alia Bhatt made an unforgettable faux pass that became a part of her life unfortunately. The overall vein of the show was filled with stunning surprises and shocks. Let’s hope season 8 delivers.

