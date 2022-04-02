Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and has two children, Anayra and Trishaan

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma celebrates his 42nd birthday today, 2 April. Sharma is a man of many talents - an actor, television presenter, comedian, singer, and much more. Kapil Sharma rose to fame after he won the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, following which he went ahead and won six seasons of Comedy Circus.

Sharma then launched his own comedy show titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. He has also hosted reality shows including Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which is garnering all the love and support from the audience. He recently made his OTT debut in Netflix Special I'm Not Done Yet.

Kapil Sharma married his college girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and has two kids, Anayra and Trishaan. As the actor sets foot into his 42nd year, here is a look at some of his family pictures from his Instagram gallery:

1. Kapil Sharma shared snippets from his son Trishaan's first birthday photoshoot. The Sharma family looks adorable as they take part in Trishaan's birthday shoot.

2. The comedian-actor shared a picture of his son Trishaan on his first birthday and we cannot get over it. Baby boy Trishaan can be seen wearing a bowtie paired with a white shirt and brown waistcoat. The look is completed with a black pocket square and blue sunglasses.

3. Kapil Sharma shared a heartwarming post for his daughter Anayra on the occasion of Daughters' Day and it surely is winning our hearts. Anayra looks like a cutie in her desi attire.

4. Sharma shared lovable selfie moments with his daughter Anayra and we are in awe of her pout.

5. Comedian Kapil Sharma shared pictures with his wife Ginni Chatrath on the occasion of Karva Chauth, and we are loving every bit of it.

What do you think of the adorable family moments of Kapil Sharma.