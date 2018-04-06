Esha Gupta's social media account gets hacked; actress terminates contract with PR

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's social media account got hacked recently leaving her in a tizzy. Director and producer friends of the actress reportedly received messages from her profile stating that she has lost her phone along with all the contacts.

The Times of India recently reported that Esha received an unusual message from her director friend passing on his number to her which raised doubts. On realising that her Instagram account got hacked, she instantly terminated contract with the company that is in charge of handling her social media accounts in her absence.

"It was absurd of my friend to message me his number out of the blue. When I told him that I had not lost my phone, he told me that he had received a message from my Instagram account, asking for his number, which he found weird since I never use that platform for such communication. I then realised that there’s a problem and to my horror, what I suspected came true. Someone had used my account to send messages to all my contacts, asking for their numbers. It was scary because who knows what their purpose was," Esha told TOI.

She further added she did not seek help from police as it would consume a lot of time from her busy schedule. She has taken the control of all her accounts and in future, if needed, she is willing to hire a single person for the job so that she can ask for explanations if things go wrong. The actress also thanked her fortune that the hacker did not send out lewd pictures or messages through her account which would have otherwise hugely embarrassed her.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 18:57 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 18:57 PM