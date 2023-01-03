Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is a household name in India and is recognised globally as well. Be his epic standups or his funny one-liners, Kapil exactly knows how to tickle audiences’ funny bone, and The Kapil Sharma Show is proof of that. While the comedian can be often seen interacting with celebrities on his show and further teasing them over various topics, there are also times when the tables get turned. This was recently the case when Kapil shared a photo of himself with his friends where they all were in a squatting position. Seemingly at a club or restaurant, Kapil was accompanied by casting director Mukesh Chhabra and singer Jassi.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared the photo and added a funny caption that reads, “Jab andar baithne ka dil na ho aur bahar bahut zyada sardi aur fog ho (When you don’t want to sit inside and it’s cold and fog outside)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



All of them can be seen sitting with their heads lowered. While Kapil can be seen in a red hoodie and joggers, the others were dressed in black. In the meantime, as soon as the photo was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section with some hilarious reactions.

A user commented, “Shadi me thali ka wait karte teen dost (Three friends waiting for food in weddings)”, while another one wrote, “Poty pose= Kapil paji kdi apne vi Post ka PostModem krlo apne show vich (Please do a postmortem of your own post in your show).”

“Lagta hai tino ko teacher ne punishment diya hai…Get out of the class (Seems like the three of them have been punished by the teacher),” one user remarked. “School me teacher murga banane ke bad yahi hota hai (This is what happens when a teacher punishes you in school)”, another one commented.

So far, his post has grabbed several funny reactions and also amassed over 3,00,000 likes. In the meantime, Kapil also shared another photo with his friend in front of Amritsar’s Hindu College, his alma mater, where he was dressed in the same outfit.

