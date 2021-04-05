Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath name their two-month-old son Trishaan, comedian reveals on Twitter

Kapil Sharma, while responding to a request from singer Neeti Mohan, revealed the name of his baby boy on Twitter.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 1 February. After two months, the actor-comedian has finally revealed the name of his newborn son on social media. On Sunday, 3 April, he announced that the baby has been named Trishaan.

The Kapil Sharma Show host celebrated his birthday on 2 April. Along with other industry friends and colleagues, singer Neeti Mohan also wished him and asked to reveal his son's name.

Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji.

Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 2, 2021

Announcing the name on her request, Kapil wrote, "We have named him Trishaan".

Thank you neeti ❤️ hope ur taking well care of urself we named him trishaan https://t.co/776HlHVm0f — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 4, 2021

In reply, the singer complimented him and called it a beautiful name.

What a beautiful name TRISHAAN

Congratulations Pahji @KapilSharmaK9 Trishaan Kapil Sharma sounds so good! God bless him https://t.co/5Ly3QkV4lj — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 4, 2021

Sharma tied the knot with Chatrath on 12 December, 2018 in Jalandhar in the presence of his family and close friends. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra Sharma, on 10 December 2019.

On the professional front, the actor-comedian is set to make his digital debut with an upcoming Netflix special. Kapil shared the news with fans on social media. It is still not clear whether this project is a comedy special, film, or series, however, it is expected to premiere this year.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian is also known for hosting various shows including Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil Sharma. He has featured in films like Firangi and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.