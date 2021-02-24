Kapil Sharma clarifies on being wheelchair bound at the airport, cites back injury at the gym

Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma was recently spotted at Mumbai airport on a wheelchair.

On Monday, comedian Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport on a wheelchair. However, when the paparazzi tried clicking him, he looked miffed and refused to answer their question.

Recently, Sharma told Bollywood Hungama he is temporarily wheelchair bound following a back injury at the gym. The comedian-TV show host added that he will be fine in a few days.

It was reported that comedian had lashed out at the paparazzi, accusing them of misbehaviour. Videos of his altercation were making the rounds on social media, where Sharma's rep can be asking the photographers to delete footage. One photographer said in the video, "He called us idiots, we will not delete it," writes Hindustan Times.

Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath had recently welcomed their second child, a son.

The couple married on 12 December, 2018 in Jalandhar. They had their child, daughter Anayra Sharma, on 10 December, 2019.

On the work front, Sharma will soon be making his digital debut with a Netflix original. There are also reports that Salman Khan had brokered a resolution between Sharma and Sunil Grover, who was a regular feature on the Kapil Sharma Show. However, there has been no news on whether Sharma and Grover will collaborate again, reports Bollywood Life.