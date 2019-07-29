Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma promise a breezy love story in upcoming film

The trailer of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Tamil film, was released on 28 July to mark his 33rd birthday. Starring Salmaan and Ritu Varma in lead roles, the film is written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's tweet:

Join us as we take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Where love becomes life and life... watch the trailer to know! #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal #KKKTrailer https://t.co/poI4YN71oc @riturv @RakshanVJ @Niranjani_Nini — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2019

The trailer features Salmaan as a carefree young man who loves partying with his friends. Things change when he falls in love with Meera (Varma). The first half of the trailer plays out like a breezy love story until the tone changes with the entry of suave villain played by Gautham Menon. However, when Meera comes into trouble with Menon, it falls upon Salmaan to outwit the deadly villain to rescue her and this love story.

Talking about the project, Salmaan had said, “Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is an interesting story and I am really excited to have been a part of this one with such a fantastic cast and crew. This also happens to be my 25th film and that makes it even more special for me. I am happy to be associated with Viacom18 Studios and Anto Joseph for Kannum Kannum and hoping the audiences feel the love with which it has been made.”

Salmaan is also awaiting the release of his second Hindi film, The Zoya Factor, in which he shares screen space with Sonam Kapoor. Sonam shared a new still from the film on the occasion of Salmaan's birthday. Apart from this, he also RA Karthik's Vaan in the pipeline.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 10:40:28 IST