Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy to marry actor Niranjani Agathiyan

Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani Agathiyan's wedding will take place on 25 February in Puducherry.

Director Desingh Periyasamy will get married to actress and costume designer Niranjani Agathiyan soon. Filmmaker Thiru, husband of Karthika, Niranjani's sister, took to Twitter to share the couple's wedding invite.

Here is the post

According to India Today, Desingh made his directorial debut with last year's Tamil romantic drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal with Dulquer Salmaan and Riu Varma in lead roles. The film was marked Niranjani's debut as an actress.

Desingh told Times of India that the wedding will take place on 25 February in Puducherry. He said that while the event will only be limited to friends and family, the couple is planning a celebration in Chennai for their film industry colleagues and the media.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was well received by critics and audience alike. Sreedhar Pillai wrote for Firstpost, "...Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal sails through because of its writing. Desingh has mixed romance, humour, and thrills in the right proposition. He has given a Bollywood-rich look to the milieu."