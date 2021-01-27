Entertainment

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy to marry actor Niranjani Agathiyan

Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani Agathiyan's wedding will take place on 25 February in Puducherry.

FP Trending January 27, 2021 13:10:14 IST
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy to marry actor Niranjani Agathiyan

Desingh Periyasamy and Niranjani Agathiyan. Twitter @vgyalakshmi

Director Desingh Periyasamy will get married to actress and costume designer Niranjani Agathiyan soon. Filmmaker Thiru, husband of Karthika, Niranjani's sister, took to Twitter to share the couple's wedding invite.

Here is the post

According to India Today, Desingh made his directorial debut with last year's Tamil romantic drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal with Dulquer Salmaan and Riu Varma in lead roles. The film was marked Niranjani's debut as an actress.

Desingh told Times of India that the wedding will take place on 25 February in Puducherry. He said that while the event will only be limited to friends and family, the couple is planning a celebration in Chennai for their film industry colleagues and the media.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was well received by critics and audience alike. Sreedhar Pillai wrote for Firstpost, "...Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal sails through because of its writing. Desingh has mixed romance, humour, and thrills in the right proposition. He has given a Bollywood-rich look to the milieu."

Updated Date: January 27, 2021 13:10:14 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

AR Rahman unveils first look posters of Silambarasan's action-drama Pathu Thala
Entertainment

AR Rahman unveils first look posters of Silambarasan's action-drama Pathu Thala

AR Rahman tweeted he is “glad” to share the first look of Pathu Thala, which marks his reunion with director Obeli N Krishna after 15 years

Master becomes Vijay's fifth film to cross Rs 150 cr, revives box office in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Entertainment

Master becomes Vijay's fifth film to cross Rs 150 cr, revives box office in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Master has grossed more than $4.6 million in the five-day opening weekend in the overseas territories.

Ram Charan unveils motion poster of Ghani, Varun Tej's upcoming sports drama on latter's birthday
Entertainment

Ram Charan unveils motion poster of Ghani, Varun Tej's upcoming sports drama on latter's birthday

Ghani, also starring Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, and Suniel Shetty, will have a theatrical release in July