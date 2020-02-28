Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: Dulquer Salmaan's long-delayed Tamil release is a breath of fresh air

3.25/5









Language: Tamil

The posters and the trailer of the long-in-the-making Dulquer Salmaan’s fifth film in Tamil, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, were a bit of a downer. There was not much hype as it was a delayed project, and the release was postponed a few times.

A film directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, which many thought would never make it owing to financial issues, has finally got a theatrical release. Surprisingly, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal looks fresh, and is an enjoyable rom-com or more appropriately, a rip-roaring con ride, mainly owing to its smart writing.



The film is not a typical rom-com but made more like a racy romantic thriller revolving around con artists with lots of fun and humour laced onto the crisp narrative. It works largely owing to the director’s ability to pack it with lots of twists and turns, and hold the viewers' attention in relation to ‘what happens next.' What makes the film tick is Dulquer’s image as a romantic hero in Kollywood, and the two terrific female leads Ritu Varma and Niranjani Ahathian. Plus, the major attraction is Gautham Menon playing a different but pivotal role.



The film opens up with Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan) and his buddy Kaallis (Rakshan) paint the town red. They look as though they are IT professionals, who are having a ball of time. However, in reality, they are new-age cons using modern technology to make money online through dubious con jobs. One day, two “upright and hardworking” girls Meera (Ritu Varma) and Shreya (Niranjani Ahathian) come into their life, and change their outlook towards life.



Meanwhile, their online activities have the cyber police, especially a tough cop Pratap (Gautham Menon), on their trail. They decide to turn a new leaf, and decide to go to Goa with their ill-gotten money and settle down with their respective girlfriends. However, Pratap gets a lead and lands up in Goa, hot on their heels, and the unexpected happens. There is a huge interval twist that questions the Tamil cinema concept – “Why should the boys have all the fun?”



The film has its downside, mainly its runtime of 2 hours 42 minutes, which is too much for a rom-com thriller. In the second half, there is a lag as the Delhi heist scenes go on and on.

However, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal sails through because of its writing. Desingh has mixed romance, humour, and thrills in the right proposition. He has given a Bollywood-rich look to the milieu. The camera work of KM Bhaskaran, mainly the top angle aerial shots, looks stunning. The music of Masala Coffee is peppy, and picturised beautifully.



The television anchor-turned-actor Rakshan makes his one-liners brings the house down. Ritu Varma of Pelli Chooplu-fame makes a terrific comeback and is impressive in the climax , while Niranjani Ahathian, as her friend, is equally good. Dulquer, with his icy cool looks and the way he takes control with his swag in the car heist job, is fab. However it is Gautham Menon who steals the thunder in a serious role with shades of dark humour.

Rating: 3.25 stars

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 13:00:06 IST