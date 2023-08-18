Kathha Pictures and Netflix’s recently announced film, Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has commenced filming today in Mumbai.

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. The film is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon reunite

Kajol and Kriti Sanon reunite after eight years for Sanon’s maiden home production ‘Do Patti’. Kriti wrote on Instagram- “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! Kanika – I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you!”

Sanon announced her production house’s commencement Blue Butterfly Films. The actress wrote- “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself.”