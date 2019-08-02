Kanika Dhillon, Prakash Kovelamudi part ways; couple confirm split happened 2 years before Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon and her husband, debutante director Prakash Kovelamudi, have confirmed their separation. In a statement to Mumbai Mirror, the couple confirmed that they were splitting. However, they said, "Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened two years ago, much before the cameras rolled on the film.”

The two also emphasised the fact that they still remain friends and that their decision, to go their own ways, was mutual. The two got married in 2014.

The report also adds that Kanika and Sahil Sangha, Dia Mirza's former husband, have been romantically involved with the other in the recent past, while Dia and her Kaafir co-star Mohit Raina are said to be involved with each other.

In fact, Dia and Sahil also released a statement confirming their decision to divorce each other on Thursday. Dia shared a detailed post on social media, which was then shared by Sahil as well. Talking about their decision, Dia said that the two will continue being friends and will share the utmost love and respect for the other. "While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," said Dia.

The post works as the ultimate clarification since the actress later highlighted the fact that neither she nor her former husband would clarify or comment on the matter further than this.

While Dia is busy with upcoming projects, Kanika has been slowly creating a niche for herself within the industry with writing credits for films such as Kedarnath and Manmarziyaan. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One.

