Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha after five years of marriage

FP Staff

Aug 01, 2019 12:43:21 IST

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has announced her separation from husband Sahil Sangha. The two got married in 2014 and have been romantically involved with the other years before their wedding. The two decided to call it quits after five years of marriage.

Dia shared a detailed post on social media, which was then shared by Sahil as well. Talking about their decision, Dia said that the two will continue being friends and will share the utmost love and respect for the other. "While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," said Dia.

She added, "We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time."

The post works as a clarification of sorts since the actress later highlighted the fact that neither she nor her former husband would clarify or comment on the matter further than this.

The two got married in 2014 at a farmhouse in Ghitorni, Delhi. The ceremony was attended by their close friends, which included Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry, and Cyrus Sahukar.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 12:43:21 IST

