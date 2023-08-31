Vicky Kaushal is known for his exploratory acting style. From Masaan and Raazi to recently in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and now, The Great Indian Family, the actor has come a long way in his 8-year-long career. In Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming drama-romance, the versatile actor appears in yet another avatar as the local singing sensation Bhajan Kumar. On Wednesday, the makers released the first official track from the album, titled ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’. The clip shows Vicky dressed in a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas and an orange vasket as Bhajan Kumar, Vicky’s character sings and dances up a storm with a huge crowd.

However, as the humorous unfolding showed, internet users on YouTube were quick to point out that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform has been rebranded from Twitter to X.

Uploaded a few hours ago, the Nakash Aziz voiced song has over 31,000 views.

Several users commented on the post:

One user wrote, “This song will definitely blow minds this Janmasthami! Suitable period and days for releasing this song.”

“You canignore Bollywood,, but not Vicky Kaushal Sir,” commented a user.

Another account added, “I didn’t know until now that Vicky Kausal doing Bhajan Kirtan was all I needed this week.”

A user also noted, “They should have changed the title to Kanhaiya X Pe aaja now that Twitter has changed its name. What a clever way to modernise the Bhajan concept with digital stuff that youngsters can relate to.”

“Vicky nailed it !!!!” said a user.

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

Dressed in a kurta-pyjama paired with a mixed matched vasket, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja’ sees the Uri star singing and performing on stage with exuberance as the crowd cheers and applauds him. Composed by Pritam and sung by Nakash Aziz, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja is choreographed by Vijay A Ganguly.

The lyrics of the newly released song by Amitabh Bhattacharya sync perfectly with the small-town ambience of the film, as Bhajan Kumar dances and connects with the locals of the community with verve and energy. In one part of the song, Vicky is seen in a small chariot-like vehicle on the road as he sings along with the enthusiastic crowd that follows him around.

The film, The Great Indian Family, produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, releases on 22 September.

Work Front

Work-wise, Vicky Kaushal’s debut film Masaan completed 8 years in July. The actor will next be seen in a yet-to-be titled Anand Tiwari film alongside Triptii Dimri. He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.