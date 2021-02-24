Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi to release on 23 April, announces actor on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively.

FP Staff February 24, 2021 19:23:11 IST
Twitter @taranadarsh

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, will arrive in cinemas on 23 April. Ranaut made the announcement on the birth anniversary of the late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.

Here is the update

Thalaivi is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Directed by AL Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, and Bhagyashree. The film is will release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Ranaut had wrapped the schedule of Thalaivi in December, 2020 and called the film her 'most ambitious project'.

To step into the lead role of the film, Ranaut had reportedly taken Bharatnatyam and even language classes.

Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures as her specifications for prosthetics as taken for the film. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

 

Updated Date: February 24, 2021 19:36:19 IST

TAGS:

