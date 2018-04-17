You are here:

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold on Independence Day weekend

FP Staff

Apr,17 2018 12:27:16 IST

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is reportedly running behind schedule and might have to be pushed to 15 August. The film is slated to release on 27 April, however, according to a Times of India report, it might clash with Akshay Kumar's Gold on the Independence Day weekend.

Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar. Image from Twitter/@TamilDelight

The report claims that due to being injured, Ranaut had to be on bed rest for two-three weeks, which took a toll on the shooting schedule. Exhaustive VFX is also being said to be one of the reasons for the delay.

Both Gold and Manikarnika are period dramas with distinct political fervour, therefore it's natural for the films to eye the Independence Day weekend for release. None of the directors or actors have confirmed the news, but a source tells TOI, "Given that it’s a long weekend, both Gold and Manikarnika can sail through which is the reason the producers have chosen to bring out the film on Independence Day. Had that not been the case, then it would have been a cause of concern."

While Gold is a sports drama chronicling India's first victory at the Olympics as an independent nation, Manikarnika is based on the life of celebrated freedom fighter, Rani Laxmibai. In Manikarnika, Kangana plays the leading role alongside Atul Kulkarni, who will be seen as Tatya Tope.

 

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 12:27 PM

tags: #Akshay Kumar #Gold #Independence Day #Indian Independence day #Kangana Ranaut #Manikarnika #Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi #Reema Kagti

